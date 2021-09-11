Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

