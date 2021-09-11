Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.