Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Critical Analysis

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heska and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $197.32 million 14.48 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,032.08 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heska and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heska presently has a consensus price target of $263.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Heska.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heska beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

