Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.82 million and the lowest is $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.