Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.82 million and the lowest is $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.