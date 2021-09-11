AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.27.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

