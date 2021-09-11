AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.53 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 193,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,270,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,743 shares of company stock worth $1,838,588. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 370.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

