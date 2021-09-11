Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $87.01 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.