Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $23,956,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $18,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,806. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.