American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,901 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.