American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

