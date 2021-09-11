American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 236.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

