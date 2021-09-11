American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 364,520 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

