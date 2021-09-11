American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

