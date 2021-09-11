American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 488,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

