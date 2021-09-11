American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $48,500.34 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

