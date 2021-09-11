Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

