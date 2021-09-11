Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

