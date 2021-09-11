Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 85.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

