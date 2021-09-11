Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 146 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $140.32.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

