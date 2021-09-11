AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

