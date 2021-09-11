Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.