Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce sales of $219.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.92 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $913.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,677.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.