Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gentex reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.21. 998,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.