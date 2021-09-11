Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.09 Million

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $225.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.97 million and the highest is $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $917.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $923.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

KRC stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 615.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 41.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

