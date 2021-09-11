Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of OXY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

