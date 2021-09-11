Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of OXY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

