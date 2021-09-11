Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $4.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,838. The stock has a market cap of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

