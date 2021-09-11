Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $4.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,838. The stock has a market cap of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.