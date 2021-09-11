Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE VCRA opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $220,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock worth $2,492,135 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

