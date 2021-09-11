Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

