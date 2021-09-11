Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 285,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.