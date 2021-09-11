Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.92. 3,662,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

