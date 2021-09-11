Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $187.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 447.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.