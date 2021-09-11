Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $349.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $328.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.