Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 492.80

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 461.30 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 422.22. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.