Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $229.42

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.42.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

EFX stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.87. The stock had a trading volume of 714,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

