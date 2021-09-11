Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target at $42.45

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

