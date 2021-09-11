Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

