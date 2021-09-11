Analyzing Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apartment Investment and Management and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 6 0 0 1.86 PS Business Parks 1 1 0 0 1.50

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 462.04%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PS Business Parks pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -11.84% -2.47% -0.71% PS Business Parks 42.22% 17.37% 8.71%

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.77 -$5.04 million N/A N/A PS Business Parks $415.62 million 10.17 $173.55 million $6.57 23.36

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

