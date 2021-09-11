Analyzing Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearfield and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $93.07 million 6.58 $7.29 million $0.53 84.11 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.61 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 12.98% 17.96% 15.59% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats SharpLink Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

