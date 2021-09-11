Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIX. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

