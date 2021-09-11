AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.35

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $293.35 and last traded at $293.35, with a volume of 1925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

