AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

AppLovin stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

