APY.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589,974.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $589,974.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00066641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00183231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.50 or 1.00051164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.48 or 0.07153580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00865352 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,674,762 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

