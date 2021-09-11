Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 413,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,487. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

