Arizona State Retirement System Buys 232 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

