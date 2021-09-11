Arizona State Retirement System Buys 861 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,536 shares of company stock worth $4,417,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

