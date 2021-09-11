Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,240,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.