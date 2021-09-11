Arizona State Retirement System Has $422,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.