Arizona State Retirement System Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

