Arizona State Retirement System Has $441,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

