Arizona State Retirement System Invests $428,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,311 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

